The Harborough Band-A-Thon
Starting at 9:30am, the band will be playing a whole host of music to entertain passers-by, with aim to raise money for the ongoing costs of running the band. The funds raised this year will be allocated towards the much needed replacement of deteriorating instruments and instrument cases.
The band is a completely self-funded, voluntary organisation, relying on the support of the local community for it’s survival. Last year the band undertook a similar challenge, and we were hugely grateful for the support which we received from the people of Market Harborough. Following positive feedback from that event, we wanted to get out again to bring some music to the town centre on what will hopefully be a lovely summer’s day!
There will be a collection on the day, but for those who can’t make it, the band are also collecting donations through their sum up store: http://the-harborough-band.sumupstore.com/
Come see us next Saturday 2nd August
Old Grammar School, Market Harborough
8 hours of music making
Raising money for much needed instruments