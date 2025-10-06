The Congregational Church marks Baby Loss Awareness Week
The Minister, Rev Roo MacRae said 'Our Toddlers' Club has been marking this week since 2019, but we know that it has given people of all ages an opportunity to talk about babies who were still born, miscarried or who lived very short lives. These lives are precious to God and we want to give thanks and remember.'
You are welcome to write your child's name, to light a candle and to listen to the prayers. We will be serving refreshments at the end if you want to talk, or you can leave if that is what you prefer.'
This event is open to everyone affected by baby loss, parents, family or friends.
If you would like to know more about the service or to talk to Roo you can call 01858 440129 email [email protected]. You can find help at Sands 0207 436 5881 Email: [email protected]