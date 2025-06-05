The biggest little country show of the summer – Blaston is three weeks away!

Lancaster Bomber Fly Past

Attracting 5,000 visitors every year, the 2025 show has its usual great line-up of entertainment headed up by a lunchtime fly past from a Lancaster Bomber (weather permitting).

The Rockets Children's Motorcycle Display Team is returning, as is the East Midlands Quadrille Club, not forgetting the vintage cars and tractors, cutting-edge farming equipment, livestock and equestrian classes, tug of war, the Blaston Hound Show, a wide range of food outlets and trade stands, and so much more.

For 2025, money is being raised for Cure Parkinson's, Mount Group Riding for the Disabled and The Next Chapter Rescue and Rehoming Centre. Last year the Show's organising committee was able to make charitable donations of £16,000, and hopes are high that a similar amount can be raised this year.

Tickets can be bought online at www.blastonshow.co.uk or on the gate. Entrance to the Show costs from £5 for 13-16 year olds (12 and under are free) to £15 for over 16s. Blaston Membership is also available. The enlarged Members Marquee caters for the ever-expanding number of members who enjoy a delicious lunch, their own bar and Members loos.

When: Sunday 29th June 2025

Where: Blaston Showground, Langton Road, Slawston, Market Harborough LE16 7FA

What3Words: ///conquests.starts.headliner