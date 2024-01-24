The award winning crime comedy that’s a decade in the making up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now celebrating its landmark tenth year on stage, the award-winning, sell-out festival favourite CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation returns to the Leicester Comedy Festival.

It’s a murder mystery with a twist: when CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation takes to the stage, no one knows who the killer is – not even the cast!

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s a combination comedy show and high-wire act,” says Lee Apsey, of The Chandeliers theatre company.

'CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation' is produced by the award-winning company 'The Chandeliers'

"If the audience wants the killer to be the cheerful old gardener who has shown no motive whatsoever, it’s up to us to pull out that miracle twist that makes it all make sense! Even after ten years the audience will still surprise us with their imagination."

On Friday, 23rd of February at 8:30pm there will be a new mirthful murder at the Y Theatre (“Best Large Venue” Leicester Comedy Festival 2023), and CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation is ready to find whodunnit with help from their audience of would-be sleuths and eager true crime detectives.

The audience provides the victim's name, their profession and how they were killed. From there, the cast create the world’s daftest who-dunnit before the audience’s eyes, with zero pre-planning and absolutely no script. Each show can only happen once.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the help of a detective, the audience gets to grill the suspects in a police line-up before identifying the murderer and being rewarded with a climactic confession.

Nicola Lucey & James Cann of 'CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation'

CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation has delighted audiences across the country since 2014, selling out at Edinburgh Fringe since 2016 and Brighton Fringe from 2015. The Wee Review gives the show five stars, declaring it “innovation and top tier entertainment.

The Chandeliers are a professional theatre company performing improvised comedy. Based in London, they formed in 2014.

The Y Theatre is a bustling live performance venue based in Leicester city centre and built in 1900 making it the city’s oldest theatre. It was acclaimed as the 2023 Leicester Comedy Festival “Best Large Venue.”

Venue: The Y Theatre

Dates: Friday 23rd February

Time: 8.30pm (60 mins)

Tickets: £12 / £10 concs.