Terri Walker - MOBO and Mercury Award nominated R&B and soul singer-songwriter to headline Festival2Funky this May Bank Holiday Weekend

Festival2Funky returns for its 12th year from 23–25 May 2025, bringing three electrifying days of Black music, dance, and cultural celebration to the heart of Leicester’s West End at the 2Funky Complex with Terri Walker - MOBO and Mercury Award Nominated R&B and Soul Singer-Songwriter headlining the event.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Powered by 2Funky Arts, the festival continues to champion authentic and diverse expressions of Black creativity. This year's programme offers an exciting mix of live performances, workshops, and inclusive community experiences, designed to entertain, empower and inspire.

Attendees can expect everything from the high-energy To Da Beat morning dance workouts and a hands-on graffiti workshop, to the much-loved 2Funky Family Fiesta—a rave-style event for young children and parents. The festival will also feature OUT On Stage, a bold LGBTQ+ showcase, and the adrenaline fuelled Too Fast Breaking Battles dance competition. A special vinyl revival night, Tastemakers: Turntables and Screen, will celebrate Black music heritage with a screening of The Record Store & Black Music documentary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The musical lineup spans hip-hop, dub, UKG, Afrobeat, jazz, soul, R&B, grime, and drum & bass. Standout acts taking to the stage include Welsh Jamaican reggae artist Aleighcia Scott, genre-blending DJ/producer Flava D, and The Hip Hop House Band, who will deliver a live set of hip-hop classics.

Performers at Festival2Funky

Rising stars also have their moment with Acoustickle, a soulful showcase of female vocalists from Leicester and Nottingham. Audiences can look forward to performances by Dominique Simone, Morgan Munroe, Jada O’Neill, Suniq, and Cara Thompson, with powerful spoken word by The Orator.

Vijay Mistry, Managing Director of 2Funky Arts, commented:"We’re incredibly proud to be celebrating the 12th year of Festival2Funky. It’s more than just a festival – it’s a platform for Black artists, a space for community, and a celebration of culture in all its forms. Every year we grow, evolve, and connect with more people, and 2025 is set to be our most dynamic and inclusive event yet."

Now in its twelfth year, Festival2Funky continues to push boundaries and spotlight the creativity at the core of Black music and arts.

Tickets are available to purchase now via Fatsoma, so make sure you secure yours before they sell out.

Festival2Funky 23-25 May 2025, 2Funky Complex, New Park Street, Leicester, LE3 5NH