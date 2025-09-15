Teen baker at village Food Art and Craft Market
George is a student at Uppingham Community College who started baking to help his mum when he was very young, but became more independent a few years ago, experimenting particularly with breads.
Earlier this year he progressed quite far in the auditions for Junior Bake Off. He currently enjoys cooking Indian food. His produce for this market will include focaccias, cheese straws mini pizzas and some signature cookies.
It all kicks off at 9.30am at The Coplow Centre with free entry for all. There will be pottery throwing opportunities, live music, food stalls, art and crafts and storytelling for youngsters mean there’s going to be something for everyone.
There will also be a fire engine, and the bar is open throughout.
“I can’t wait to do the baking and meet more people. Come down and see me on the stall,” says George.