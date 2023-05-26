News you can trust since 1854
Tea and cake event to raise money for charity is being held once again in Kibworth

A tea and cake event to raise money for charity is being held once again in Kibworth.
By Jo ThorntonContributor
Published 26th May 2023, 17:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 17:47 BST
Tea and Cake PosterTea and Cake Poster
Ireland and Company Chartered Accountants will be holding its annual fundraiser and tombola at 10 Station Street, Kibworth (next to Lloyds chemist) on June 8, 1.30pm-4pm, raising money for The Hope Initiative UK.

A spokesperson from the company said: "If you have joined us in previous years, you will know that we always book the weather and enjoy tea (or coffee) and delicious homemade cakes at the front of the building."

