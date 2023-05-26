Tea and cake event to raise money for charity is being held once again in Kibworth

Ireland and Company Chartered Accountants will be holding its annual fundraiser and tombola at 10 Station Street, Kibworth (next to Lloyds chemist) on June 8, 1.30pm-4pm, raising money for The Hope Initiative UK.

A spokesperson from the company said: "If you have joined us in previous years, you will know that we always book the weather and enjoy tea (or coffee) and delicious homemade cakes at the front of the building."