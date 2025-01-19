Tango practice session with live music in Market Harborough
Come along on a Saturday afternoon for a relaxed práctica in the heart of Market Harborough and close to the historic Angel Street. This event includes a live session by Orquesta Atipica Eco-Tango. Everyone is welcome.
The venue is a refurbished St Johns Ambulance Station with cafés, bars and restaurants nearby. Angel Street parking (£2-50 - SatNav: LE16 9QG) is opposite.
Admission free; a contribution to room costs welcome.
Venue: The Core Dance & Fitness Company. St Johns Ambulance Station, 15 Abbey Street, Market Harborough. LE16 9AA.
Práctica del ángel is organised by: Orquesta Atipica Eco-Tango. Contact Simon 07977 266643