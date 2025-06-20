Summer Festival for everyone at St. Peter’s, Church Langton

St. Peters', Church Langton

This summer will see a packed programme of events for a Festival to suit every taste at the historic St. Peter’s in Church Langton.

Starting on Sunday June 29th with a concert, there will something happening evert Sunday afternoon until the end of September.

The first event is a classical guitar concert with music played by Yvonne Bloor beginning at 2.00pm with tickets just £5 – £8 including tea/coffee & cake. Pay on the door.

The highly talented Yvonne Bloor, is from Leicester and has performed at the Bridgewater Hall, Manchester and broadcasts on Radio Leicester. She enjoys performing in churches and has helped them raise over £2,500. There will be further concerts on the last Sunday of every month up to the end of September with further details on the website churchlangton.org.uk

Also, on Sunday 29th June, from 3.00 – 5.00pm is the start of our Cream Teas which will run every Sunday until the end of September.

The Leicestershire and Rutland Festival of Archaeology runs though out July and we have three contributions to their programme of events. On Sunday 6th and 20th July there will be guided tours of the church beginning at 1.30pm. £5, children free, pay on the door.

St. Peter’s is an imposing church with fine stained glass, a list of interesting rectors and is famed for holding the first performance of the Messiah in a Parish church.

Also, as part of the Festival, is the showing of the film ‘The Dig’ on Tuesday 15th July at 7.30pm in the Community Hall, Church Langton, £8 on the door. Contact r.folwell @btinternet to reserve a seat.

Starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes, it is the story of how the famous Anglo-Saxon ship burial was discovered at Sutton Hoo in Suffolk. For more details visit https://leicsfieldworkers.org/festival-of-archaeology