Strictly Christmas with the Harborough Band!

By Catherine ShillitoFox
Contributor
Published 9th Dec 2024, 11:46 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 14:52 BST
On the evening of Saturday 14th December, the Harborough Band will be performing their annual festive concert at St Dionysius Church in the town centre.

The Harborough Band will be performing a spectacular collection of festive tunes, to get you in the mood for the big day itself. From traditional works to classic pop songs, there will be a varied mix of music to enjoy, but you can certainly guarantee the theme for the evening will be 'Strictly Christmas'!

There will also be refreshments and a raffle on the night to add to the merriment.

Tickets are available for £10, and admission for U-16s is free!

Poster for the concertplaceholder image
Poster for the concert

Tickets are available online at: the-harborough-band.sumupstore.com or can also be purchased from Mistry’s Pharmacy on the High Street or by contacting John Gilding - 07802 854 249

(Tickets can also be purchased on the door but will be subject to availability).

Funds raised from ticket sales will go on to support the Friends of St Dionysius church and subsidise the ongoing costs of the band.

The concert starts at 7:30 pm at St Dionysius Church, Market Harborough, LE16 7NB.

