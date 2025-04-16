Step back in time this Easter at the Great Central Railway's 'Road Rail Steam' event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join the Great Central Railway from 19th–21st April for a spectacular celebration of Britain’s steam-powered past at the Road Rail Steam Weekend. With live demonstrations, vintage road engines, fairground rides, and steam-hauled trains, it’s a brilliant day out for families, steam lovers, and anyone with a taste for nostalgia.

There’s so much to see and do, but here’s a sneak of what’s in store –

Train Rides – Enjoy steam and diesel-hauled journeys aboard our heritage trains.

Live Demos – See historic machinery in action, including threshing and road rolling.

Road Engines – Full-size and miniature traction engines on display and in steam.

Best in Show Award – Admire stunning vehicles and find out who takes the title.

Road Run – Catch the steam engines rolling through Quorn village at 4pm on Saturday & Sunday.

Fairground Rides – Classic attractions like a Ferris Wheel and swing boats at Quorn.

Miniature Railway – Ride the 9½” Dormans Atlantic Railway in the Quorn yard.

Brake Van Rides – Enjoy Brake Van Rides behind the Colin McAndrew locomotive (£3 adult / £2 child).

Live Music – Saturday night entertainment from 8–10pm, included with your ticket.

Food & Drink – Hot meals, snacks, real ales, ciders and more across the site and in the Tin Shed.

To find out more or to buy tickets visit www.gcrailway.co.uk