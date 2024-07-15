Special guests and VIP Mini Experiences at Woburn Safari Park this Summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Woburn Safari Park is always a great place to make some memories, and this summer there are even more reasons to plan your next safari adventure as the Park welcomes family-favourite TV characters for an extra special day out!

Throughout the Park, you might spot some familiar faces this summer as popular kids’ TV characters come to say hello. Visit on selected dates to meet Paw Patrol and CoComelon characters, Hey Duggee, Peppa Pig, and Bluey, who will be popping up at intervals!

A priority event ticket is available to buy online at woburnsafari.co.uk for each event, at no extra cost to standard safari admission!

Event tickets also include a full day of safari fun from 10am, including the chance to get up-close with lions, tigers, giraffes and many more exotic and endangered animals from the comfort of your car, before heading into the foot safari to see more exciting animals and meet the beloved character in the Safari Hangout.

There’s more, on 27th-28th July, keepers are holding a Tiger Charity Weekend to raise funds to help protect Amur Tigers. Lucky visitors can buy a Mini VIP experience to meet tigers, Dimitri and Vera for only £30pp.

And if you’re looking for the ultimate safari day out, on the 7th of August, the Safari Discovery Day is packed with exhilarating up close encounters. Taking you behind the scenes with multiple guided tours, guests will meet the magnificent residents, large and small, often face to face, plus lunch and refreshments.

Be sure to bring a camera for a photo opportunity that’s not to be missed - a fantastic day awaits!