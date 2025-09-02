Smart running workshop returns to help local runners stay injury-free

By Peter Black

Some members of Harborough Athletic Club (HAC) will join fellow runners for the second Smart Running and Injury Prevention workshop on Wednesday, 10 September 2025.

The event will take place at the 3 Swans Hotel, Market Harborough, starting at 7:00 PM.

With the rising popularity of running across all levels from casual joggers to competitive athletes - many are unknowingly putting themselves at risk of preventable injuries.

This workshop aims to help runners avoid common mistakes that often lead to setbacks.

Club secretary Howard Crabtree said the workshop is open to all senior runners including those currently managing injuries.

“Even if you are in recovery you will find the session beneficial without compromising your rehabilitation,” he added.

The evening will be led by Chris Stankiewicz, a clinical specialist and founder of The Injury Clinic in Market Harborough.

“The workshop is about giving local club runners simple, practical strategies and strength exercises to help prevent the common injuries we see every week at The Injury Clinic,” said Stankiewicz.

“It's focused on building resilience, staying consistent with training, and most importantly being able to enjoy running for years to come.”

The session will be hosted in the Cromwell Suite at the 3 Swans Hotel generously provided by the venue which also proudly sponsors Harborough Athletic Club.