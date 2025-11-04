Silverstone's lap of lights returns: Where festive wonder meets motorsport magic

Lap of Lights

Follow in the tyre tracks of F1 legends Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris as you experience one of the world’s largest Christmas light trails, only at Silverstone.

This winter, Silverstone’s Lap of Lights returns by popular demand, transforming the home of British motorsport into a glittering festive wonderland. Bigger, brighter, and even more breathtaking, the world-famous Grand Prix circuit becomes a spectacular celebration of speed, light, and seasonal spirit.

Drive your own car around the legendary track, guided by a dazzling trail featuring ten immersive light installations, 35 lasers, and over 7,000 LED panels, an electrifying festive experience that merges motorsport heritage with Christmas magic.

After your lap, continue the adventure with a glide around the Ice Trak rink, weaving through the iconic F1 garages before heading to Silverstone’s festive food and drink garage. Here, guests can savour yuletide favourites such as German sausages and mince pies, warm up with mulled wine and hot chocolate and sample mouth-watering sweet treats, the perfect way to round off your Lap of Lights experience.

New for this year, Santa’s Garage in partnership with LEGO, offers a truly magical experience for younger visitors. Step inside Father Christmas’s high-octane workshop to see an exclusive LEGO F1 car and trophy, get up close to real F1 cars and meet Santa and his team of mischievous elf technicians as they prepare his sleigh. It’s a festive pit stop that combines the magic of Christmas with the thrill of motorsport, creating memories to treasure.

And for those looking to tick off their Christmas list, Lap of Lights also offers the perfect opportunity to shop Silverstone’s official merchandise, ideal for finding unique stocking fillers and gifts for motorsport fans of all ages.

Perfect for families, friends, and racing enthusiasts alike, Lap of Lights offers an unforgettable journey through themed zones that react and shimmer as your car passes by, all to the upbeat soundtrack of ELF FM, blending racing-inspired beats with Christmas classics.

Route highlights include:

Glittering Gateway through the iconic Copse Corner

Sledspeed Straight charging through Maggots and Becketts

Fastest Lapland finale down the legendary Hamilton Straight

Race towards Christmas this winter with Lap of Lights at Silverstone, where festive wonder meets motorsport magic.

Tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss your chance to join the fun this season. Experience Lap of Lights from just £50 per car, step into the festive magic of Santa’s Garage from £18, and top off your visit with Ice Trak skating from £8.45 per person.