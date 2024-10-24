Silverstone Museum’s #GirlsWill revs up for October half-term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Silverstone Museum’s successful #GirlsWill campaign continues to gather pace as it revs up for October Half Term with exciting events throughout this month.

The Museum’s hugely popular Girls Go Free offer has seen fans flocking to the attraction, which is driving diversity in a bid to inspire more females to take podium positions in motorsport careers. With an exciting events schedule and additional activities taking place this month, Silverstone Museum is the perfect pit stop this Half Term for all the family, where girls under the age of 18 gain free entry throughout October until November 3rd.

Supporting Silverstone Museum’s drive to encourage more girls and women to consider careers in motorsport is professional racing driver Caitlin Wood, who made a guest star appearance at the Museum as part of its #GirlsWill campaign. The Porsche Sprint Challenge GB driver’s pit stop at Silverstone Museum gave visitors and fans the chance to meet the racing star who shared her inspirational journey of how she has forged a successful career in motorsport.

Caitlin, 27, who first got behind the wheel of a kart at the age of seven and has since risen through the racing ranks, said: “What Silverstone Museum is doing with the #GirlsWill campaign is awesome - I fully support it. I think it is a great initiative and something that is important in today’s society to help inspire the next generation of kids to look at all different levels of motorsport, maybe as a career, as a passion or as a hobby and open their eyes up to different avenues and to be a part of it is something I believe in.

“The event at Silverstone Museum was brilliant, it was loads of fun. It was nice to see so many young girls and women come along to get involved, even dads and brothers, it was so heart-warming to see. I enjoy talking about motorsport at all different platforms and levels to hopefully encourage more girls to get involved in motorsport from a STEM perspective as an engineer or a mechanic or a team principal.

“For me, ultimately representation matters for change to happen and to have role models throughout the month come in and be able to speak and have conversations with the young girls will hopefully give them the inspiration or the spark they need to make that next step in chasing a career.”

This year’s #GirlsWill action-packed schedule is already proving phenomenally popular and the Museum is geared up for October Half Term with additional exciting, exclusive events on offer to help steer young people pursuing careers within the fast-paced motorsport sector.

Forthcoming highlights taking place in October include:

Girls On Track meet & greet on October 26th

Being a Motorsport Marshal Q&A on October 27th

Motorsport UK Diversity and Inclusion panel on October 29th

F1 broadcaster Lee McKenzie Q&A and book signing session on October 29th

STEM in eSports and Karting Insight session with Driven By Us on October 30th

The majority of the planned events and additional activities taking place during October are included in the entry cost.

Silverstone Museum Chief Executive Phil Lawrie said: “We are delighted with how popular our #GirlsWill campaign is proving to be with visitors. Our exceptional events, including the ones hosted by successful women in motorsport, like Caitlin Wood, are inspirational to girls, women and anyone considering careers in motorsport. With our Girls Go Free initiative granting free entry for all girls under 18 throughout October, and all the action packed additional activities and events on offer for everyone to experience and enjoy, Silverstone Museum is the perfect place to visit this Half Term.”

Based at the entrance to the world-famous Silverstone racing circuit, home of the British Grand Prix, the Museum showcases the best of British motor racing inspiring visitors with the stories of the sport and the contribution it has on technology, innovation and society.

For more information visit https://www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/learn/girlswill/