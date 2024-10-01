Silverstone Museum announces launch of exclusive winter tours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Silverstone Museum announced its winning Winter Tours are back by popular demand with new activities added to the exhilarating tours of the iconic Silverstone circuit.

With the launch and dates of this year’s tours officially announced, the race is on to secure seasonal spots for the adrenaline-fuelled festive tours, which will ensure ticket holders can celebrate the Christmas season in high-octane style.

For a limited time only motorsport fans, families and racing revellers can book their hot seat on one of the numerous Winter Tours taking place between 14th-20th December 2024. The terrific tours take ticket holders on a fascinating fact-filled guided bus tour of the world famous Silverstone circuit with exclusive, exciting attractions to enjoy on route.

Visitors will travel the world-renowned British Grand Prix circuit aboard an executive double decker bus to take in the sites and retrace some of the racetrack’s most memorable motorsport moments and historic events.

The tours, which take place during Museum operating hours, also offer the unique opportunity to walk the circuit where all the racing action happens with access to the pit wall and the chance to wave the checkered flag at the famous finish line crossed by countless racing stars past and present.

Making a welcomed return, due to its phenomenally popular success after first being introduced to tours last year, is the fan favourite winner’s podium stop. With exclusive access available as part of the tour, race fans can take pride of place in pole position for an unmissable photo opportunity like no other, standing on the same spot graced by racing champions including Lewis Hamilton and many more sporting legends.

Winter Tour ticket holders can have their photo taken on the top rung of the podium, and look out at the iconic view their racing heroes have when they lift that world famous trophy at the home of the British Grand Prix. F1 fans can revel in reliving some of motorsports most momentous moments during the tours which offer an unrivalled experience not to be missed and a must for fans everywhere.

Silverstone Museum Chief Executive Phil Lawrie said: “We are delighted to announce that our phenomenally popular Winter Tours are making a roaring comeback this year with some additions including a pit stop photo opportunity during the tour. These totally unique tours ensure visitors can enjoy everything the famous Silverstone circuit and Museum has to offer.”

The schedule of Winter Tours, staged by Silverstone Museum, will include a selection of fully accessible tours including a British Sign Language tour on selected dates. All tour tickets include entry to the Museum, which has frozen its price with weekend tickets costing only £39.50 per adult.

For a limited time, the Museum has an Early Bird offer for tours taking place on the Monday to Thursday, which will be priced at just £37.50 when booked in advance with the special offer running until November 1st.

Tickets for the Silverstone Museum Winter Tours include full access to the Museum where visitors can enjoy numerous exhibits and experiences including racing the iconic Silverstone circuit on the museum’s Scalextric track and climb into a replica Grand Prix car.

For more information go to https://bookings.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/selection/package?productId=101803627612