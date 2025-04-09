Severn Trent’s bringing jobs to Leicester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of jobs, opportunities, skills training and support are on offer next month in Leicester, as Severn Trent is set to host Big Boost for Leicester

Hosted at the central, Leicester Tigers ground, Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on Thursday 1st May 2025 between 10am and 2pm – the jobs fair with a twist is bringing together jobs, employers, job seekers and much more to the city.

A first-time hosting in Leicester, Severn Trent’s successful Big Boost events across the Midlands including Derby, Coventry and Birmingham have welcomed thousands of job seekers or people looking for support that’s resulted in jobs, or a boost to the confidence when it comes to their CV or interview skills.

More than 20 local employers are set to join the water company including Leicestershire Police, MWH Treatment and Army Jobs as organisations and businesses are coming together in getting more people across the city into work. Any employer with work who’d like to recruit for their jobs free alongside Severn Trent are also encouraged to get in touch.

Alongside hundreds of job opportunities, people who attend can also make use of its free interview training using virtual reality and A.I, as well as CV workshops – along with cost-of-living support and help with water bills – making it an event not to be missed out on.

Jo Brookes, from Societal Events Officer at Severn Trent said: “This is the first time we’re hosting this event in Leicester, and from our work already across the city we know there’s lots of potential and opportunities to offer local people jobs and support.

“These events are about connecting people to what opportunities are out there and we’re really looking forward to being joined by some great employers across the city.

“If people aren’t looking for jobs though, there’s still plenty to gain from the event – as we’re offering free employment skills, help with CV’s, interview practice as well as cost of living help and support – so really is something for everyone.”

The Big Boost is an extension of the work Severn Trent is already doing in the city, where it’s recently recruited for a brand-new call centre, and worked with local job centres and employment hubs to connect those long term unemployed to the jobs.

Severn Trent will be there recruiting for more jobs across the area, and has been working in partnership with Leicester Job Shop Leicester Employability Hub to reach those unemployed and provide them with opportunities

Speaking of the partnership with Leicester Job Centre, Nimisha Mistry, Employer Advisor at Leicester Job Centre, said: “It’s been an amazing opportunity for our customers, and we’ve seen such positive feedback from participants. We are grateful to Severn Trent for working with us on this initiative, which has provided invaluable support to those seeking employment.”

The event builds on the company’s work in region, where it first launched a 10-year plan to support 100,000 people who are at risk of water poverty by tackling one of the underlying causes- unemployment.

The company has been partnering with local schools, hosting jobs fairs, as well as delivering mentoring to prison leavers – in its commitment to help support those from marginalised groups with employment opportunities.

To register your interest to this free event, visit: Severn Trent’s Big Boost for Leicester Jobs Fair Tickets, Thu 1 May 2025 at 10:00 | Eventbrite