Say ‘yes’ to new friendships

Friendly society, Leicester Oddfellows is inviting residents to a series of special taster events as part of its annual Friendship Month celebrations this September.

The local not-for-profit group, made up of around 774 members, mostly older adults, is appealing for people to push past any uncertainty or self-doubt, and to say ‘yes’ to giving their friendly group a try.

They are kicking off their festivities with a film and talk about the history of the Symington building and carnivals in Market Harborough on the Sept 11th at the Market Harborough Conservative Cub, Fair field Road, Market Harborough at 2pm which is free, Lunch out at the Bulls Head at Abbotts oak in Coalville on the 12th September 12.30pm, the cost for this will be the price of the meal, and their Annual Friendship Lunch on the 20th September at 12 noon at the Gynsills Farm, Leicester Road, Glenfield where the cost for this will be £15 for members and £20 for guests. Booking in advance is needed for all three events.

Promising a warm welcome to any newcomers, Social Organiser for Leicester Oddfellows, Jo Brown said: “Trying new activities inevitably puts us in situations where we might feel uncomfortable or a little out of place – but that’s all part of the experience. People who try us always leave saying they wish they hadn’t worried so much and they were pleased they came along.

Some of the group during a stop off for lunch at the Plough Inn in Normanton when they went out for the day on the Peter La Marchant Trust boat.

“It’s easy to say ‘no’ to anything that challenges our regular habits. But these tasters have been specifically designed to put you at ease.

“Saying ‘yes’ to giving something new a try, especially a shared experience, has so many rewards, especially for wellbeing.”

Leicester Oddfellows has been celebrating Friendship Month since 2010, when it celebrated its Bicentenary, aiming to bring local people together through special taster events and to encourage the formation of new, supportive friendships. It’s one of 96 branches of the Oddfellows, which is one of the oldest and largest friendly societies in the UK.

The Society aims to improve its members’ lives through friendship and support. As well as its events, members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to take part in fundraising and volunteering initiatives.

To register an interest in attending one of Leicester Oddfellows’ Friendship Month taster events, or to find out more about the group and its activities, email [email protected], call Jo on 0116 2543106 or request a local info pack at www.friendshipmonth.com.