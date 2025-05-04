Sax orchestra popping up at Old Grammar School

Harborough's Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra will be performing a one hour pop-up concert in the undercroft at the iconic Old Grammar School in Market Harborough, from 1.30pm to 2.30pm on Sunday,  May 11.

This nationally acclaimed orchestra features 16 members playing six different types of saxophone, from the tiny sopranino through the more commonly seen soprano, alto, tenor and baritone saxes, to the giant bass sax.

They play a range of music to suit all tastes, from pop and jazz to light classical, as well as some pieces that have been written and arranged especially for a sax ensemble.

The orchestra will be playing to raise money for the town’s Jubilee Food Bank, where one of their members volunteers. Please come along, have a listen, and do pop some coins (or notes) in their collection bucket!

Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra

This one hour, free performance is part of the popular busking initiative organised by Creative Harborough and Market Harborough and The Bowden's Charity.

For more information, see www.phoenixsax.org.uk

