Santa's UK Reindeer HQ is opening to the public for the first time ever with limited tickets available.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Come and visit the bespoke reindeer facility on the border of Northamptonshire and Leicestershire to encounter Santa's reindeer. There are reindeer calves from this year to meet too.

Angie Nelson who has dedicated her life to the wellbeing and welfare of reindeer in the UK has opened up for a few days only in December, her bespoke reindeer facility.

She attended a reindeer owners conference earlier this year to share her knowledge and experience of these animals and now wants visitors to meet these wonderful animals in their home environment.