Santa's UK Reindeer HQ

By Angela Nelson
Contributor
Published 11th Nov 2024, 14:15 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 11:28 BST

Santa's UK Reindeer HQ is opening to the public for the first time ever with limited tickets available.

Come and visit the bespoke reindeer facility on the border of Northamptonshire and Leicestershire to encounter Santa's reindeer. There are reindeer calves from this year to meet too.

Angie Nelson who has dedicated her life to the wellbeing and welfare of reindeer in the UK has opened up for a few days only in December, her bespoke reindeer facility.

She attended a reindeer owners conference earlier this year to share her knowledge and experience of these animals and now wants visitors to meet these wonderful animals in their home environment.

