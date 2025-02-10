Rutland Sinfonia at Oakham

Rutland Sinfonia welcome two local young musicians, selected through auditions to perform.

Whether you enjoy live orchestral concerts on a regular basis… or it’s something totally new to you…

Don’t miss the Rutland Sinfonia’s “Young Musicians Showcase”, Saturday evening, the 8th of March, at Oakham School Chapel. Featuring some of the most popular classical music, performed by talented local students alongside performances by the Sinfonia.

Tickets – at just £10 – are available at Ticket Source.co.uk, or from Oakham Wines and Oundle Bookshop.

Details at Rutland Sinfonia.org.uk