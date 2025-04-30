Ronnie Scott Jazz Orchestra comes to Nevill Holt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Nevill Holt Festival launches in one month today and will kick off with over a month of jazz, swing and blues.

A Night In Harlem opens the festival on Friday, May 30, in the brand new Spiegeltent. It’s the first of a series of events celebrating the centenary of the height of the Harlem Renaissance with a series entitled Harlem Nights: In the Spirit of Swing.

First off, with Musical Maestros and the Birth of Swing, created especially for the festival by 23Arts International. The evening will pay tribute to Duke Ellington’s residency at the Cotton Club, and the iconic works that grew out of Harlem including a brand new arrangement of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue which enjoyed its UK premiere at the Savoy almost exactly 100 years to the day of these two swinging nights.

Additionally in the series, tracing the leading voices of the blues, Ladies of the Blues celebrates the work of Bessie Smith and Billie Holiday up to Dinah Washington and Nina Simone and finally in the.

2024 favourite, Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra brings its big band power to the festival once again this year and regarded as one of the most significant talents to emerge in the world of Irish traditional music - the Martin Hayes Trio offers soulful interpretations makes its debut in the spectacular theatre.

Further music events include the East London collective the undefined, a genre-bending ensemble who combine brass, reeds, percussion and electronics. Elsewhere in the music programme Opera North will present Mozart’s much-loved undefined, marking the start of a five year partnership between the two organisations.

Nevill Holt Festival has been programmed to include music, ‘in conversation’ events, family activities, and visual arts. It takes place from 30 May - 22 June.