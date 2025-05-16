Ride through time: Heritage Bus rally returns to the Great Central Railway this weekend

This vibrant, family-friendly event invites visitors to experience a nostalgic celebration of public transport history with free rides on vintage and modern buses, trade stalls, refreshments, and more. Up to 50 buses are expected to attend each day, representing a stunning timeline of British transport with preserved vehicles built between 1930 and 2010, as well as several brand-new models on display courtesy of modern local operators. Visitors can enjoy free and frequent heritage bus rides running a variety of routes from the rally site, allowing plenty of chances to hop on and off different vehicles, and even interchange with the heritage steam and diesel trains running on the Great Central Railway. The event is completely free to attend, with no entry charge and no cost for any bus rides (train tickets are available at normal fares). However, GCR encourages all visitors to purchase a £4 programme. Inside the large marquee, a variety of trade stalls will offer transport-themed souvenirs, collectible models, and nostalgic bus ephemera for enthusiasts of all ages. Event Highlights Include: Refreshments will be available from multiple on-site vendors, including Butler Henderson Café, the 1940s-style NAAFI tea bar on the platform, the Tin Shed bar, and a visiting food van. Additional facilities will be open at other Great Central Railway stations, on board certain trains, and at the Nottingham Transport Heritage Centre. Don’t miss one of the Midlands’ biggest bus rallies – a perfect weekend out for families, transport enthusiasts, and anyone with a love for heritage travel. Find out more and book tickets at www.gcrailway.co.uk