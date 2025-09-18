Raise a glass: Central Railway's Beer, Cider & Gin Festival returns this weekend

The Great Central Railway (GCR) is gearing up for its highly anticipated Beer, Cider & Gin Festival, returning from Thursday 18th to Sunday 21st September. This four-day celebration promises an unbeatable mix of live music, great food, and an incredible selection of over 70 beers, 30 ciders, and a wide range of gins.

Entry to the festival is completely free, and visitors are welcome to simply turn up at any of the participating stations – Loughborough, Quorn & Woodhouse, and Rothley – to enjoy the entertainment, bars, and atmosphere. While riding the trains is optional, it’s a fantastic way to experience the festival, offering the chance to enjoy a drink as you travel between stations and soak up the heritage charm of the Great Central Railway.

The festival kicks off on Thursday, September 18 with a diesel running day. Real ales and freshly prepared food will be served onboard from midday, while the Loughborough bar opens its doors at 4pm.

From Friday, September 19 onwards, the festival comes alive with a full line timetable and extended evening sessions. Visitors to Quorn & Woodhouse can enjoy live performances from local favourites including Heart of Oak, The Universals, and Analogue Haze, while the much-loved Tin Shed Bar serves up an impressive range of drinks.

Bars at Loughborough and Rothley will be open throughout the weekend for those seeking a more relaxed setting, and food will also be available from all sites, offering visitors an opportunity to grab something delicious and make a whole night of it.

Saturday, September 20 will bring an even bigger programme, with live music running through the afternoon and into the night across multiple stations. From solo artists like Jenny Wren and Luke BP to full bands delivering crowd-pleasing sets, there’s something for everyone. Trains will run late into the evening, ensuring visitors can get back to their starting point with ease.

Finally, Sunday, September 21 offers a more laid-back finale, with all four bars open into the afternoon and a quieter timetable perfect for winding down after an unforgettable weekend.

Speaking ahead of the festival, Malcolm Holmes, General Manager at GCR, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome visitors back for another fantastic year of our Beer, Cider & Gin Festival. It’s a chance to experience everything the Great Central Railway has to offer – whether that’s sampling an incredible range of drinks, enjoying live music from some brilliant local artists, or simply soaking up the unique atmosphere at our heritage stations. With free entry and entertainment across multiple locations, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the best of late summer.”