Rail User Group to hold AGM

Market Harborough station

The Annual General Meeting of the Harborough Rail Users Group has been arranged for Monday 18th November 2024, starting at 7:00pm.

The meeting is to be held in the upstairs room at The Red Cow pub, High Street, Market Harborough. However, as this room is only accessible by stairs, the AGM will be a hybrid meeting that can also be attended online. As well as electing the Committee and officers for the group for the forthcoming year, the meeting will consider relevant topics and campaign priorities, including:

The train service, including late evening and Sunday morning trains,

The station, including further improvements we would like to see,

Investment in the main line, including the electrification recently completed and our new fleet of trains.

Anyone who cares about the local rail service, including timetables, train service quality and reliability, access to the station and platforms, and the quality of the facilities available, is invited to come along on the night or to request online joining instructions via [email protected].