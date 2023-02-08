Prize-winning author is running two writing workshops for budding authors in Harborough

Diana Bretherick

Diana Bretherick, who won the Good Housekeeping Magazine first novel prize and was nominated for a prestigious Specsavers/Crime Writers Association best read award, is passing on her expertise at workshops entitled ‘How to Build a Novel’ - designed for anyone interested in writing, whatever stage they’re at.

‘We’ll be covering the whole process from ideas and beginnings, creating compelling characters, plotting and endings. I hope we’ll be having fun too,’ said Diana.

Some of her previous students have gone on to produce published novels and one was even nominated for the coveted Crime Writers Association Debut Dagger award.

The ‘How to Build a Novel’ workshops will take place at Market Harborough’s Congregational Hall, Bowden Lane, LE16 7JD on Saturday March 3 and Thursday March 16.