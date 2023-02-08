News you can trust since 1854
Prize-winning author is running two writing workshops for budding authors in Harborough

An prize-winning local author is running two writing workshops for budding authors in the Harborough area.

By Diana BretherickContributor
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 12:28pm
Diana Bretherick, who won the Good Housekeeping Magazine first novel prize and was nominated for a prestigious Specsavers/Crime Writers Association best read award, is passing on her expertise at workshops entitled ‘How to Build a Novel’ - designed for anyone interested in writing, whatever stage they’re at.

‘We’ll be covering the whole process from ideas and beginnings, creating compelling characters, plotting and endings. I hope we’ll be having fun too,’ said Diana.

Some of her previous students have gone on to produce published novels and one was even nominated for the coveted Crime Writers Association Debut Dagger award.

The ‘How to Build a Novel’ workshops will take place at Market Harborough’s Congregational Hall, Bowden Lane, LE16 7JD on Saturday March 3 and Thursday March 16.

Book a ticket at WeGotTickets.com/DianaBretherickWriting or contact Diana on [email protected]

