News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you

Popular Lubenham Open Gardens event returns this year after after a three-year gap

After a three-year gap, Lubenham Open Gardens will return this year on Sunday June 11.

By Philip ClementsContributor
Published 19th May 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 11:12 BST
Cottage Garden, Church Walk, LubenhamCottage Garden, Church Walk, Lubenham
Cottage Garden, Church Walk, Lubenham

The event is being organised by All Saints Church, from 11am through to 5pm.

The ever popular event, in aid of All Saints Church, includes 22 gardens and allotments.

There is free car parking, with a plant stall and programme sales on The Green, Main Street, Lubenham, LE16 9TD.

Cottage Garden, Laughton RoadCottage Garden, Laughton Road
Cottage Garden, Laughton Road
Most Popular

Cost of entry is £5 per adult, and includes Open Gardens identity wrist band and programme. Entry is free for children under 16.

Refreshments will be available with cold lunches in the village hall, Laughton Road; teas and cakes at All Saints Church.

A spokesperson for the event said: "The village has been twice a Gold Medal winner in the East Midlands in Bloom competition, and has a reputation for colourful and interesting gardens. See our Lubenham Open Gardens Facebook page for more information.

"Well behaved dogs on leads most welcome."

View of All Saints Church from Cottage Garden, Church Walk, LubenhamView of All Saints Church from Cottage Garden, Church Walk, Lubenham
View of All Saints Church from Cottage Garden, Church Walk, Lubenham