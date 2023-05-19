Popular Lubenham Open Gardens event returns this year after after a three-year gap

Cottage Garden, Church Walk, Lubenham

The event is being organised by All Saints Church, from 11am through to 5pm.

The ever popular event, in aid of All Saints Church, includes 22 gardens and allotments.

There is free car parking, with a plant stall and programme sales on The Green, Main Street, Lubenham, LE16 9TD.

Cottage Garden, Laughton Road

Cost of entry is £5 per adult, and includes Open Gardens identity wrist band and programme. Entry is free for children under 16.

Refreshments will be available with cold lunches in the village hall, Laughton Road; teas and cakes at All Saints Church.

A spokesperson for the event said: "The village has been twice a Gold Medal winner in the East Midlands in Bloom competition, and has a reputation for colourful and interesting gardens. See our Lubenham Open Gardens Facebook page for more information.

"Well behaved dogs on leads most welcome."