Polka Dot Races and Races4u Hosts Summer Corby Half & 10k event this week

Excitement is in the air as Polka Dot Races and Races4U proudly hosts the upcoming Summer Corby Half Marathon & 10k, a running race that is set to take place this Sunday 22nd September 2024. Runners of all levels, from beginners to elite athletes, are invited to participate in what promises to be an exhilarating and community-driven event.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Event Details:

Race Name : Summer Corby Half Marathon & 10k

: Summer Corby Half Marathon & 10k Date : Sunday 22nd September 2024

: Sunday 22nd September 2024 Time : from 9.30am

: from 9.30am Location: East Carlton Park, Market Harborough

Participants will have the opportunity to compete in one of two distances, a10k or Half-Marathon, designed to accommodate all skill levels. Whether you're racing for a personal best or simply looking to enjoy a day of fun and fitness, this event is sure to be memorable.

East Carlton

Highlights of the Event:

Scenic Route : The course winds through some of the most beautiful villages of Cottingham, Darescroft, Bringhurst, Middleton & Ashley, offering runners a mix of stunning landscapes and exciting urban views.

: The course winds through some of the most beautiful villages of Cottingham, Darescroft, Bringhurst, Middleton & Ashley, offering runners a mix of stunning landscapes and exciting urban views. Chip Timing : Each participant will be timed using state-of-the-art chip technology to ensure accurate race times.

: Each participant will be timed using state-of-the-art chip technology to ensure accurate race times. Awards & Prizes : Trophies and prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in each category

: Trophies and prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in each category Post-Race Festivities: After the race, participants and spectators can enjoy refreshments at East Carlton Cricket Club

Registration Information: Runners can still sign up for the race by visiting www.races4u.net T-shirts are also available to purchase on the day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are thrilled to bring the Summer Corby Half Marathon & 10k to East Carlton again this year following the success of the first event earlier in year, It’s not just about the competition but also about bringing our community together in celebration of health, fitness, and fun," said Kerry Bare, Event Manager of Polka Dot Races. "We encourage everyone to come out and be part of this incredible event, whether you're running or cheering on friends and family from the sidelines."

East Carlton Finish

The Summer Corby Half Marathon and 10k is organized in support of Lakelands Hospice and a donation from entries will be made to the charity.

Event Sponsors: This event is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors, Wilson Browne Solicitors. We are grateful for their partnership and commitment to promoting health and wellness in our community.

For more information about the race including registration and course details, visit www.races4u.net