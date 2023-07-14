News you can trust since 1854
Photography studio will host charity fundraiser this Sunday (July 16)

Wright Studios in Market Harborough is hosting an ‘open studio’ fundraiser in aid of Bliss; a charity that supports premature or sick babies on Sunday July 16.
By Imogen WattContributor
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 15:46 BST

Visitors will be encouraged to come along (no need to book an appointment) and donate just £10 in exchange for three portrait photos of their newborns, babies or toddlers.

Imogen Watt, owner of Wright Studios, said: "Bliss is a charity that has helped countless families through extremely difficult moments in their lives, including my own family. We feel that as a photography studio we are well placed to raise awareness and funds for this wonderful charity because many of our clients have benefitted from the support Bliss offers.

"So if you can, please come along on Sunday to support an important charity and get some amazing portraits of your little ones."

Imogen Watt, owner of Wright StudiosImogen Watt, owner of Wright Studios
The event will be hosted at Wright Studios, 3 Manor Walk, Market Harborough on Sunday July 16, 10am-4pm.

