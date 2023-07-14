Photography studio will host charity fundraiser this Sunday (July 16)

Visitors will be encouraged to come along (no need to book an appointment) and donate just £10 in exchange for three portrait photos of their newborns, babies or toddlers.

Imogen Watt, owner of Wright Studios, said: "Bliss is a charity that has helped countless families through extremely difficult moments in their lives, including my own family. We feel that as a photography studio we are well placed to raise awareness and funds for this wonderful charity because many of our clients have benefitted from the support Bliss offers.

"So if you can, please come along on Sunday to support an important charity and get some amazing portraits of your little ones."

Imogen Watt, owner of Wright Studios