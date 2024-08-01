Peppa Pig's Dance Party is coming to Butlin's this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It is time to to celebrate Peppa Pig’s 20th anniversary and the Queen of Preschool’s new hit single – the Piggle Wiggle - by heading to Peppa’s Dance Party at Butlin's this summer, thanks to Hasbro and Amazon.

Taking place from 17th August to 1st September, Peppa’s Dance Party will deliver engaging in-person and virtual play experiences for preschoolers and their families to encourage confidence and ignite playfulness! Taking place exclusively in the UK across all three of the Butlin’s Resorts - Skegness, Minehead and Bognor Regis - guests can either enjoy as part of a holiday or visiting on a day pass!

The Dance Party events will feature a live show encouraging kids and families to get up and get dancing to Peppa’s latest single – the Piggle Wiggle – available to listen on Amazon Music, as well as party games, interactive dress up activities and exclusive products. Fans can also expect appearances from their favourite PEPPA PIG characters!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to the Dance Party, Butlin’s guests can enjoy the Peppa show and Circus Celebration, with both shows included in the price of a holiday or day pass. This unique offering is exclusive to Butlin’s in the UK.

Peppa's Dance Party

To extend the excitement to audiences worldwide and build upon PEPPA PIG content available digitally on Amazon Kids+, a brand-new Alexa Skill for Peppa’s Dance Party will launch this August to teach children how to do the Piggle Wiggle dance and more. Customers can access this exclusive content directly through the brand-new Alexa skill or by saying, “Alexa, open Peppa’s Dance Party.” A premium version of the new Peppa’s Dance Party Alexa Skill is available with the Amazon Kids+ subscription unlocking fun musical party games with Peppa.

Special products are also available, including the Amazon-exclusive Peppa’s Dance Party Playset, plus brand-new Dancing Muddy Puddles Peppa, Sing With Me Peppa, Peppa Baking range, an array of themed books and partywear for the whole family.

Peppa’s Dance Party Live Events

Butlin’s Resort Bognor Regis Dates:17th August – 1st September



Location: Upper Bognor Rd, Bognor Regis, UK, PO21 1JJ

To find out more about Peppa’s Dance Party, head here.