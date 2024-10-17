Peace Vigil to be held on November 9 at St Dionysius
Everyone is invited to find inner strength and resilience by simply sitting together in silence, to pray or meditate, light a candle, or write their own prayers, for Peace.
There will be half-hour slots on the following topics:
- Caring for God’s Creation, and facing the challenge of the Climate Crisis
- The Wars and Conflicts in many parts of the world
- Concern for our own country and local community
Participants can stay for as little or as long as they like. All are welcome, whatever faith or unbelief they may have.