Peace Vigil to be held on November 9 at St Dionysius

By Una Bentley
Contributor
Published 17th Oct 2024, 09:59 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 13:40 BST
We are facing major challenges in the world today, but we must not give up hope. A Peace Vigil is being held at St Dionysius, (next to the Old Grammar School on the High Street), on Saturday 9 November, between 11.00 am and 2.00 pm. Participants can come and go during this time.

Everyone is invited to find inner strength and resilience by simply sitting together in silence, to pray or meditate, light a candle, or write their own prayers, for Peace.

There will be half-hour slots on the following topics:

- Caring for God’s Creation, and facing the challenge of the Climate Crisis

- The Wars and Conflicts in many parts of the world

- Concern for our own country and local community

Participants can stay for as little or as long as they like. All are welcome, whatever faith or unbelief they may have.

