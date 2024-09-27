Parks for the People: The History of the Public Park - Lubenham Heritage Group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A history of the Public Park. H G Wells in his book "The History of Mr Polly" described a local urban park with its Bandstand and colourful flower borders in all their glory. It caught my imagination, reminding me of the lovely parks of my youth at Tolworth, Surbiton and Kingston-on-Thames.

This month Abbey Park Blue Badge Guide, Steve Bruce, discusses the history and development of the public park which began early in Queen Victoria’s reign with the establishing of the first recreational open spaces that anyone could visit free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will use local examples from Leicester and Market Harborough to take us through the life and times of one of the most enduring and popular of Victorian innovations – Parks for the People.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tuesday 8th October 2024 at 7.30pm, Lubenham Village Hall, Laughton Road, Lubenham LE16 9TE

Entry: Members £1.50 Non-Members £3.50.

Tea and Biscuits, Library of local history books that can be borrowed FOC