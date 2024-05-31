Paris Olympics Summer Fair on The Green, Little Bowden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Parish of the Transfiguration, Market Harborough, hold their annual Summer Fair on Saturday, 15th June from 2.00 to 4.00pm, on The Green, Little Bowden.

The Parish of the Transfiguration, Market Harborough, hold their annual Summer Fair with the theme of the Paris Olympics.

Features of the Summer Fair will include a Tombola, Plant Stand, Jigsaws, Bric-a-Brac, games, Refreshments, including a Hot Dogs, Raffle, Books and Toys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...