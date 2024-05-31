Paris Olympics Summer Fair on The Green, Little Bowden
The Parish of the Transfiguration, Market Harborough, hold their annual Summer Fair on Saturday, 15th June from 2.00 to 4.00pm, on The Green, Little Bowden.
with the theme of the Paris Olympics.
Features of the Summer Fair will include a Tombola, Plant Stand, Jigsaws, Bric-a-Brac, games, Refreshments, including a Hot Dogs, Raffle, Books and Toys.
The Harborough Band will be in attendance, and there will be a Children's Picture Trail and lots more.