Open auditions at Billesdon Drama Society

Fancy treading the boards with a local drama group?

We are celebrating 90 years of drama in 2024 and will be performing Neighbourhood Watch by Alan Ayckbourn on 20-23 November 2024

Auditions open to ALL will be held at the Coplow Centre Billesdon on Monday 1 July and Thursday 4 July at 7.30pm

You only need to attend on one of the dates

We would love to see some new faces on stage so why not come along?

We are also looking for help back stage in a variety of roles.

Any queries, please contact the director Bob Thomson at [email protected]