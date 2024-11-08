Notes of Joy - Gospel Choir Concert
The EAGA Gospel Choir is coming to Hallaton Primary School to celebrate Christmas in spectacular style come and enjoy an evening of rousing gospel classics with a Christmas twist!
Celebrate the season in spectacular style and enjoy an evening of rousing gospel classics with a Christmas twist!
13 DECEMBER • HALLATON CHURCH • BAR OPENS @ 5PM • CONCERT @ 6:30PM
Tickets - £25 Adults, £10 Children aged 5-15, Hallaton School Pupils FREE
Adult tickets include a glass of prosecco / mulled wine & a warm mince pie
To purchase tickets & pre-order pizza click https://buytickets.at/friendsofhallatonschoolpta/1431109
For more information email: [email protected] proceeds from this event will be donated to Hallaton Primary School