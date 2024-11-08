Notes of Joy - Gospel Choir Concert

By Claire Stevens
Contributor
Published 8th Nov 2024, 11:29 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 11:44 BST
Tell us what's on in your area.placeholder image
Tell us what's on in your area.
The EAGA Gospel Choir is coming to Hallaton Primary School to celebrate Christmas in spectacular style come and enjoy an evening of rousing gospel classics with a Christmas twist!

Celebrate the season in spectacular style and enjoy an evening of rousing gospel classics with a Christmas twist!

Most Popular

13 DECEMBER • HALLATON CHURCH • BAR OPENS @ 5PM • CONCERT @ 6:30PM

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets - £25 Adults, £10 Children aged 5-15, Hallaton School Pupils FREE

Adult tickets include a glass of prosecco / mulled wine & a warm mince pie

To purchase tickets & pre-order pizza click https://buytickets.at/friendsofhallatonschoolpta/1431109

For more information email: [email protected] proceeds from this event will be donated to Hallaton Primary School

Related topics:Tickets
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice