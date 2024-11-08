Notes of Joy - Gospel Choir Concert

Tell us what's on in your area.

The EAGA Gospel Choir is coming to Hallaton Primary School to celebrate Christmas in spectacular style come and enjoy an evening of rousing gospel classics with a Christmas twist!

13 DECEMBER • HALLATON CHURCH • BAR OPENS @ 5PM • CONCERT @ 6:30PM

Tickets - £25 Adults, £10 Children aged 5-15, Hallaton School Pupils FREE

Adult tickets include a glass of prosecco / mulled wine & a warm mince pie

To purchase tickets & pre-order pizza click https://buytickets.at/friendsofhallatonschoolpta/1431109

For more information email: [email protected] proceeds from this event will be donated to Hallaton Primary School