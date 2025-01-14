New year, new challenges and new events: What’s in store in the next 6 months from Race Harborough?

Happy runners on the trails with Race Harborough

2025 has certainly started at a pace for the team at Race Harborough. Following a busy 2024, with healthy entries across their events, the Northants-based team are looking forward to launching a number of new events during the first 6 months of the year.

Kicking the Race Harborough season off is their first canicross event, at Irchester Country Park. The Irchy Park Canicross, on Sunday, 9th February, is a great event for those looking to try their first canicross event. Run over 5k, on the fantastic trails and paths within the country park, there will be plenty of experts on hand to offer help and advice to those looking to try this exciting sport for the first time.

Next up is the perfect race for those training for a Spring marathon, on Sunday, 16th February - The Naseby 1645. A sell-out event each year, this 16.45 mile road race weaves its way through the villages that surround Naseby, passing seven Battle of Naseby monuments, memorials and viewpoints along the way. Fully supported, and run on partially closed roads, the race annually attracts a field of 500 runners.

Hot on the heels of the Naseby race is the second running of the Pitsford Water Trail Races, on Sunday, 2nd March, with races over 10k and half marathon distances, on the glorious trails around Pitsford Water. Starting and finishing at Brixworth Country Park, the 10k race provides the perfect introduction to trail running whilst the half marathon, that visits a number of the beautiful local villages en route, provides a decent challenge for those looking to go further or build their experience of trail running. Both routes enjoy the best of the Northamptonshire countryside as well as having some fantastic views.

Runners competing at the Battle of the Brampton Valley Way

Billed as ‘An Ideal First Ultra’, the Battle of the Brampton Valley Way, on Sunday 13th April, is the fourth event in the Race Harborough race calendar. A super-flat 28 mile route, out and back along the Brampton Valley Way, that cuts through rural Northamptonshire, the distance is a little over a marathon officially making it an ultra run. The terrain and distance make it a good stepping stone for people considering looking at longer distances in the future.

Heading into May, the hugely popular Run Rabbit Trail Festival, the multi-distance weekend Trail Running Festival, makes a welcome return from Saturday 17th to Sunday 18th May. Set on the beautiful and picturesque Deene Park Estate, near Corby, it’s new home for 2025, the festival is all about bringing together like-minded people to enjoy running on a variety of awesome trails across three events, combined with an inspirational speaker, food, and live music on the Saturday evening.

he running events, that can be done as standalone events or together - when they form ‘The Quest for the Golden Carrot’ - are:

Trail Mix Challenge - Saturday 17th from 11-4pm: a different 5k course on the hour, every hour, for five hours.

Headlight Hop 10k - Saturday 17th at 6.30pm: a one lap early evening run featuring rolling hills and beautiful views across the estate.

Thump Trail Half - Sunday 18th at 9am: a two lap trail half marathon that will provide a challenge. The route is rolling and every turn rewards you with stunning views.

Quest for the Golden Carrot: participants complete all of the above events totalling 56.1k over the 24 hour period. The top 6 males and females (lowest cumulative time) will then qualify for the Carrot Dash.

Carrot Dash: a 'winner-takes-all' 1 mile race to win one of two exclusive Golden Carrot trophies!

Participants at the multi-distance Run Rabbit Trail Festival

Bringing the first half of the year to a close is a new ultra and marathon event - the Three Shires Ultra & Marathon on Saturday, 21st June- that offers 50 mile ultra and marathon distances through the quiet rural landscapes and ancient woodlands of Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire along the Three Shires Way.

Wide, uninterrupted trails make for a quick course, with both race distances finishing at Grafham Water on the longest day of the year!

Mary Pearson, owner of Race Harborough, said: “We are delighted to continue to grow the portfolio of events offered by Race Harborough further in 2025, with our first canicross event and our new 50 miler and marathon race along the Three Shires Way.

“We are also really excited to be introducing Deene Park, and the wonderful trails and countryside it has to offer, as the new home for our Run Rabbit Trails Festival. We’ve spent a lot of time developing new and exciting routes on and around the estate, and we can’t wait to welcome our participants to the festival in May.”

Entries for all of these races, as well as the many events in the second half of 2025, are open via www.raceharborough.co.uk

