New ultra-endurance event comes to Turvey House this October – Open to all abilities

A brand-new endurance challenge is arriving in Bedfordshire this autumn. Runners from across the UK are invited to take part in the inaugural Turvey House Backyard Ultra, happening on Saturday 11th October 2025 in the stunning grounds of the historic Turvey House.

The Backyard Ultra is an inclusive and increasingly popular race format where participants complete a 4.167-mile loop every hour, on the hour, until only one runner remains. There’s no set finish line – it’s all about testing your own limits, at your own pace.

While the format can be fiercely competitive, the Turvey House Backyard Ultra is designed to welcome runners of all abilities. Whether you're aiming to break records or simply want to challenge yourself to complete a few laps, the event offers a friendly and supportive environment for everyone.

Event organiser Kerry Baker, Polka Dot Races said: "What makes this format so special is that it’s not about how fast you are – it’s about your personal strength, stamina, and determination. We’ve created an inclusive event where every participant can feel part of something unique and powerful."

Beautiful Course

To encourage more people to take part, organisers are also offering discounted entry for charity runners. Anyone running to raise money for a registered charity can access a reduced rate.

Key Details:

What: Loop Til You Drop Backyard Ultra

Saturday 11th October 2025 Where: Turvey House, Bedfordshire MK43 8EL

Turvey House, Bedfordshire MK43 8EL Entry: Open to individuals aged 18+, all abilities welcome

Open to individuals aged 18+, all abilities welcome Charity Runners: Discounted entry available

Discounted entry available Website/Registration: www.polkadotevents.co.uk

The event will feature food vendors, camping options, and space for supporters and spectators, creating an great fun supportive atmosphere in the heart of the Bedfordshire countryside.

For more information, to sign up, or to get involved as a sponsor or volunteer, visit www.polkadotevents.co.uk or email [email protected]