New Harborough music initiative sells out first three gigs

Sunjay played the first Harborough Blues gig which was a sell-out

Harborough Blues, a new venture to bring the best of live blues music to Market Harborough, has exceeded expectations in its first three months, selling all tickets.

Run by volunteers on a not-for-profit basis, the first gigs were in November and December last year, featuring the sensational guitarwork of Sunjay, and the fantastic duo of Mark Cole and Liam Ward. The third gig to sell out is coming up on February 5th, the sumptuous vocals and guitar of Zoë Schwarz and Rob Koral. Gigs on the first Wednesday of each month are held at Louisa's Place in St Mary's Road.

If you have missed out so far, four further acts have been booked for March to June and tickets are on sale now through Harborough Blues Ticketsource, but be quick! You'll find Harborough Blues on the web and on Facebook too.

One of the organisers, Simone Apel, said: "We're a group of enthusiasts who really wanted to bring the blues to Harborough. It's so heartening that people have turned out to hear top-quality live music." Ian Scott, owner of Louisa's Place said: "We're really happy to support this new venture. It's been great to see Louisa's full for these events."

Future gigs are: 5 Feb - Zoe Schwarz and Rob Koral (sold out ~ join a waiting list); 5 Mar - Swing Noir; 2 Apr - Porch Swing Blues; 7 May - Nothing in Rambling; 4 Jun - Martin McNeill.

Tickets are available from ticketsource.co.uk/harboroughblues.