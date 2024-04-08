New Guided Walks for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local Blue Badge Guide, James Carpenter, in association with Harborough Distict Council has launched the Harborough Guided Walk Programme for 2024.

There are 17 guided walks in total starting in late April through to December. The new guided walks leaflet is available at the indoor market, the library and a number of cafes and outlets in and around the town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alongside the firm favourites, James has included new guided walks of the lovely local villages Billesdon and Great Easton.

Blue Badge Guided, James Carpenter with 2024 guided walks leaflet.

In association with The Naseby Battlefield Trust, the featured walk for this season, is ‘Harborough’s role in the Battle of Naseby’. A fascinating insight into how the battle and the Civil War affected the people of Harborough.

This will be the first walk of the season on Sunday April 21st at 2:00pm. Discover what really happened at 'The Bloody Ford'