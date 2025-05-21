New 'Creepy Crawlies' Exhibit to Open at Mini Meadows Farm this Half Term

A popular Northamptonshire Farm Park has announced the opening of a brand-new ‘creepy crawlies’ exhibit which allows young and old explorer’s alike to come face to face with a range of creepy crawlies and exotic critters.

The new ‘Explorer’s Outpost’ is a vibrant new addition to the farm park bursting with storytelling, discovery, and hands-on learning including unscheduled animal encounters. The new experience, which officially opens on Saturday 24th May is located adjacent to the farm’s existing rainforest-themed Treetops indoor play area and continues the farm’s mission to blend play with curiosity and connection to the natural world.

Explorer’s Outpost is the whimsical brainchild of the fictional explorer, Dr. Barraclough, whose globe-trotting tales from the 1930s to today serve as the heart of the new experience. Young visitors are invited to step inside his magical world, where they can explore tales of tortoises in Spain, stealthy stick insects in India, and millipedes with surprisingly good manners in Africa. There are also exhibits for a colony of leaf cutting ants which can lift pieces of debris over fifty times their own body weight, and the unusual looking Gargoyle Gecko.

The new attraction includes Giant African Land Snails and other Creepy Crawlies.

“Explorers Outpost is more than just a new creepy crawly exhibit, it is designed as a portal into a world of wonder,” said Ben Barraclough, owner of Mini Meadows Farm. “This year we are on a mission to help our young and old visitors alike to reconnect with nature and we believe that Explorers Outpost will be key to helping us achieve this mission.”

It has already been a landmark year for Mini Meadows Farm, with the opening of Explorer’s Outpost following the recent opening of a brand-new £150,000 nature themed adventure playground.

Explorers Outpost is included with general admission and is designed for families with children of all ages. From whisper-thin stick insects to the world's largest snails, the new area invites kids to learn more about some of the planet’s most unusual species and let their imaginations run wild.

“We’re building something special here,” added Barraclough. “It’s about fun, yes, but it’s also about storytelling, wonder, and lifelong curiosity. Explorer’s Outpost is just the beginning of our next chapter.”

Mini Meadows Farm are offering a host of activities for May Half Term and all guests attending during May Half Term will get a ticket for a free return visit before Sunday 8th June 2025.