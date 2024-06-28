Neighbourhood Forum pop up information stall
The Logan and Town Centre Neighbourhood Forum is holding a Pop Up Information Stall on Saturday July 6th on Logan St Rec, from 10am to 1pm.
Local residents are invited to come along to find out what the Forum is all about and find out how they can get involved.
We will be inviting people to tell us how they feel about their local community - what they like about it, what they would like to see improved, and what new facilities they would like to see. This will all be valuable feedback that will help us to develop our Neighbourhood Plan.
There will also be a chance to join in a Litter Pick around the area, which will run from 11am to 12 noon. Children are welcome, but must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
More information can be found on the Logan and Town Centre Neighbourhood Forum Facebook page.
