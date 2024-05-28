Monks Kirby Midsummer Country Fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

11am to 4pm, Sunday 23rd June, 2024

A traditional annual event held in the beautiful grounds of Newnham Paddox (CV23 0RX) by kind permission of the Earl and Countess of Denbigh.

Large variety of entertainment and activities for all ages, including a magnificent dog show, historical re-enactments, Punch and Judy, Morris Dancers, local musicians, gun dog display, Guide Dogs, vintage cars, craft stalls, refreshments, displays of animals such as alpacas, ferrets and wild birds.

Entry £5 per adult, £1 per child. Ample free parking. Proceeds go to local charities.

Come along and experience a brilliantly British day out.