MH Choral Society: Last concert of the season this July

Musical Director Emma Trounson in action

We are busy rehearsing for our last concert of the 2024/25 season which is due to be performed at the Methodist Church, Northampton Road, Market Harborough on Saturday July 5th, tickets for which are now on sale.

The musical items comprising the concert programme are a blend of lighter works than the Classical works found in our other concerts and are written by modern composers with the stand-out work being Bob Chilcott’s “Five Days that Changed the World”.

This is his tribute to the invention of printing; the abolition of slavery; the first powered flight; the discovery of penicillin and the first man in space - via five texts from the poet Charles Bennett identifying events that have brought people together and by their nature have changed our lives for the better.

We are so enjoying rehearsing the works and look forward to being joined on the night by the Junior Choir and Young Sopranos of the Choir of St James the Greater, Leicester, a choir with a regional reputation for the quality of its music and another of the choirs of which Emma is Musical Director.

In rehearsal

For our main Autumn Concert in season 2025/26 we are joining with Leicester Philharmonic Choir and Lutterworth and District Choral Society to present Verdi’s “Requiem”. Each choir will be rehearsing the work separately but coming together on a number of occasions in Leicester to work as a combined choir under Stephen Bullamore.

We will be joined for the event by the Leicester Symphony Orchestra and four well-known soloists. The concert will take place at Leicester Grammar School, Great Glen LE8 9FL on Saturday 25 October 2025 at 7.00 pm. Tickets cost £20 (under 25s £5). Details will be posted in due course of the early bird ticket price.

Tickets are available from members of the choir via: www.ticketsource.co.uk/harboroughchoral or our website at www.harboroughchoral.org or on the door on the night.

Given the restriction on audience numbers imposed by Fire Regulations limiting total numbers in the building at any one time, we are aware that there were many on the waiting list for “Messiah” who were unable to attend the concert.