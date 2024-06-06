Medbourne Village Open Gardens - Sunday 23rd June 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fourteen beautiful gardens to visit open 11-5. Tea, coffee, cakes and lunch at the Village Hall. Plant Stall, Bric a Brac Stall, and Band playing in the afternoon. Maps and tickets available from the car park, village hall and gardens which are open. £5 entry fee under 16yrs free, dogs on lead. Cash only.

Medbourne is a beautiful, and ancient conservation village with historic limestone cottages, large elegant houses and leafy walks which combine to make it one of the most picturesque villages in the Welland Valley.

This is your chance to walk through the village and admire a complete contrast of 14 beautiful gardens. Courtyard gardens with their own unique use of space - cottage gardens and formal gardens small to large. An opportunity to see what is behind those walls and hedges.

From the Old Bakehouse and the Bolt Hole on Main Street, to the herbaceous borders of The Old Queen House and Dale Farm with its two acres of garden, with many rooms to explore and a large pond. We do hope that you will support us and show your appreciation for all the hard work the owners have put in for the opening, and help to raise much needed funds for Parkinsons Research and Cancer Research.

The Packhorse Bridge Medbourne

There will have a plant stall and a band will be playing in the village hall grounds in the afternoon. There will also be a Bric-a-Brac stall at the Saddlers Cottage.

Coffees, teas, cakes and lunches will be served at the Village Hall. Hambleton Bakery, Farndon Fields Farm Shop, Medbourne Village Stores and the WI have all agreed to donate cakes, for which we are very grateful.