Market Harborough hosts its first ever fight show – Market Mayhem

For the first time in history, Market Harborough will play host to a major fight show as the highly regarded Market Mayhem promotion comes to town. Known as the only MMA event in North Wales sanctioned by MMA Cymru, Market Mayhem has built a reputation for delivering thrilling, professionally run combat sports events — and now it’s arriving in Leicestershire.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show is being co-organised by Chris Pritchard, Head Coach of PMA Martial Arts, and Amir Khorsan, Head Coach of EWF Martial Arts, based in Market Harborough. Both coaches bring over 20 years of teaching experience, with EWF having trained thousands of students locally in kickboxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, MMA, and more.

On Saturday 13th September, the Welland Park Academy Sports Hall will be transformed into an electrifying arena for fight fans. The event will feature 20 action-packed bouts spanning Kickboxing, Boxing, Jiu-Jitsu, and MMA. Fighters from over 10 martial arts schools nationwide will travel to Market Harborough to showcase their skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees can expect more than just fights — there will be a live DJ, VIP and standard seating, fully stocked bars, and an unforgettable atmosphere from 4:00pm until late.

Kickboxing

“This is a milestone for our town,” says co-organiser Amir Khorsan. “Market Harborough has a strong martial arts community, and bringing a nationally respected show here for the first time is something truly special.”

Tickets are available now and selling fast: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/marketmayhem/1764551

Event Details:

Saturday 13th September

Referee calling the result

4:00pm until late

Welland Park Academy Sports Hall, Market Harborough