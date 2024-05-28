Market Harborough Historical Society's June Outing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Market Harborough Historical Society’s Annual Outing on, Wednesday, 12th June 2024 at 6.00pm to the Cotesbach Educational Trust, Main St, Cotesbach, Lutterworth LE17 4HX.

This year the Society’s outing is a chance to enjoy the inspiring and unique experience of the village of Cotesbach, near Lutterworth.

The visit will include the Cotesbach Estate and Church. The village has a long and interesting history, including the 1607 Midland Revolt against land enclosure, led by a ‘Captain Pouch’, a tinker named John Reynolds, said to be from Desborough.

Cotesbach House is an attractive early 18th building, which has interesting outbuildings including an old Schoolroom now having been restored for educational purposes. There is even a World War II ARP station in the garden. An extensive 18thc walled garden now grows fruit and organic vegetables.

Visitors will be shown around the estate by Sophy Newton, who is the seventh generation of her family to live there. Over the last 25 years Sophy has worked to create the organic production on the land and the Cotesbach Educational Trust, established in 2009, to be a place of learning and to use the resources on site to enable people from all walks of life to learn about arts, environment, and heritage. The central theme of learning here is about skills, for more details see www.cotesbacheducationaltrust.org.uk.