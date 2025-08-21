Market Harborough Historical Society September Meeting

By Anthony Cherrington
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 09:52 BST
Derek Blunt September Speakerplaceholder image
Derek Blunt September Speaker
The Historical Society welcomes Derek Blunt as their September Speaker

Derek, a well known Northamptonshire Speaker will talk about a various number of topics that may include Northampton Towns and Villages, Churches and Big Houses, Saints and Sinners, and Stars and Scandals!

The Meeting will take place at the Methodist Church Hall, Northampton Road, Market Harborough, on Wednesday September 10th at 7.30pm.

Further details can be found on www.marketharboroughhistoricalsociety.org

Related topics:ChurchesNorthamptonshireMarket Harborough
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice