Market Harborough Historical Society September Meeting
The Historical Society welcomes Derek Blunt as their September Speaker
Derek, a well known Northamptonshire Speaker will talk about a various number of topics that may include Northampton Towns and Villages, Churches and Big Houses, Saints and Sinners, and Stars and Scandals!
The Meeting will take place at the Methodist Church Hall, Northampton Road, Market Harborough, on Wednesday September 10th at 7.30pm.
Further details can be found on www.marketharboroughhistoricalsociety.org