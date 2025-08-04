Market Harborough Historical Society Promotional Evening
On Thursday, September 4th, the Society will be holding a promotional evening at the Harborough Museum and Library
The evening will start from 6.00 pm to 8.00pm to promote awareness of the the Society and the Museum which exhibits many of the Society’s collection.
Although the Museum will be officially closed, members of staff will meet people at the museum entrance and escort them upstairs.
This is a free event to the Society’s members and the general public.