Market Harborough Historical Society Promotional Evening

YourWorld, connecting communities. Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news.

On Thursday, September 4th, the Society will be holding a promotional evening at the Harborough Museum and Library

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening will start from 6.00 pm to 8.00pm to promote awareness of the the Society and the Museum which exhibits many of the Society’s collection.

Although the Museum will be officially closed, members of staff will meet people at the museum entrance and escort them upstairs.

This is a free event to the Society’s members and the general public.