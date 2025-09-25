Market Harborough Historical Society October meeting

Helen Sharp

The Market Harborough Historical Society welcomes Helen Sharp as their October Speaker who will be talking about the recreation of the Hallaton Helmet.

Helen is the Archaeology Curator at Leicestershire Museums and recently arranged for two re-creations of the Hallaton helmet which are in the Harborough Museum. Two different methods of workmanship were used and one of the re-creations was made in Italy. The Historical Society contributed to this work. Helen will talk about the helmet, its details special characteristics and the work involved in getting the recreations made.

The Society meet at the Market Harborough Methodist Church Hall, Northampton Road, Market Harborough, LE16 9HE, at 7.30pm, from September to May. For new members and visitors please note that there is a car park directly opposite the church. There is also a charge of £3 for Non-Members plus a £1 entry fee for all.