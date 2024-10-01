Market Harborough Historical Society October Meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Market Harborough Historical Society are pleased to introduce their October Speaker, Judith Rout, who will be speaking on the subject of 'The Eleanor Crosses Cycle Ride'.

Judith Rout, who lives in Market Harborough, is a volunteer charity worker for Oxfam and a keen cyclist with the Welland Valley Cycling Club.

Judith has twice taken part in the Eleanor Cross cycle ride which visits all the locations of the original 12 crosses from Harby (Nottinghamshire, 11 km from Lincoln) to London.

Queen Eleanor’s husband, Edward 1, had a cross erected at each of the 12 places where her body rested on its journey from Harby to London.

Cyclists at the Geddington Cross

By travelling slowly, Judith absorbed the landscape and history of Eleanor of Castile’s funeral cortege and came to understand the quality of Edward 1‘s remarkable Queen.

Judith will tell her story of travelling this historic pilgrimage way. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, October 9th, at the Market Harborough Methodist Church Hall, Northampton Road at 7.30.pm.

For new members and visitors please note there is a car park directly opposite the church. There is also a charge of £3 for non members plus a£1 entry fee for all.